Wu Minghui, founder and chief executive of MiningLamp, a Chinese artificial intelligence and data analytics company. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Venture Capital

‘China’s Palantir’ MiningLamp raises US$300 million in funding round co-led by Temasek, Tencent

  • Beijing-based big data company MiningLamp’s new funding round was led by Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings and Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings
  • The new funds come amid a global coronavirus pandemic, expected to further dampen China’s funding environment which had already been cooling
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 10:53am, 27 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Wu Minghui, founder and chief executive of MiningLamp, a Chinese artificial intelligence and data analytics company. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE