Zhang Lei, the founder, chairman and chief executive of Hillhouse Capital Management, built a boutique hedge fund that developed into a US$60 billion behemoth, which has made prescient bets on stocks, private equity and venture capital. Photo: Chen Xiaomei
Tencent and Zoom investor Hillhouse reloads after building US$60 billion Asia juggernaut
- Hillhouse Capital Management founder Zhang Lei is said to be seeking US$13 billion in fresh funding
- The new investment would enable the company to prepare for opportunities that are expected to emerge from the coronavirus-battered economy
Topic | Venture capital market
Zhang Lei, the founder, chairman and chief executive of Hillhouse Capital Management, built a boutique hedge fund that developed into a US$60 billion behemoth, which has made prescient bets on stocks, private equity and venture capital. Photo: Chen Xiaomei