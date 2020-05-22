This combination of pictures created on May 14, 2020 shows recent portraits of China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump. Photos: AFP
Chinese investment in US tech companies hits new low as bilateral relations remain tense, report says
- There were 11 deals for Chinese investments into US tech companies in the first quarter, compared to 18 in the same period last year
- Chinese investment in European tech firms has caught up with that in US tech firms for the first time in at least two years, according to a report
Topic | China technology
This combination of pictures created on May 14, 2020 shows recent portraits of China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump. Photos: AFP