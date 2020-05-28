A BYD electric vehicle displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Chipmaking arm of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD raises US$265 million ahead of listing
- Investors including Sequoia, CICC Capital and SDIC Fund will get a total equity interest of about 20.2 per cent in BYD Semiconductor
- BYD’s move to bolster its chipmaking arm comes at a time when China is scrambling for self-sufficiency in the semiconductor sector
Topic | BYD
A BYD electric vehicle displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters