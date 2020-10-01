Baidu’s smart device unit and online education platform Zuoyebang – which spun off from the Chinese search engine giant in 2015 – are both seeking new funds. Photo: Reuters
Baidu’s smart device and edtech bets seek fresh funds, multibillion-dollar valuations
- Baidu has entered a deal to seek new funds for its smart device unit Smart Living Group at a post-money valuation of about US$2.9 billion
- Zuoyebang, which spun off from Baidu in 2015, is also said to be looking to boost its valuation to US$10 billion with a new round of funding
