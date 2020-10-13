Roblox says two-thirds of all US kids 9 to 12 years old use its platform, which hosts millions of games that are built by its users. Photo: ReutersRoblox says two-thirds of all US kids 9 to 12 years old use its platform, which hosts millions of games that are built by its users. Photo: Reuters
US video game platform Roblox files confidentially to go public

  • San Mateo, California-based company Roblox has submitted a draft statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission
  • Roblox is reportedly aiming for a public valuation of about US$8 billion, doubling the US$4 billion valuation it got in a previous fundraising round in February

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:19am, 13 Oct, 2020

