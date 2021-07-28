US gymnast Simone Biles during training. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: US gymnastics star Simone Biles withdraws from second event, citing mental health concerns
- Biles made headlines on Tuesday when she withdrew from the team event but has now withdrawn from the all-round individual event as well
- The 24-year-old is unbeaten in all-around competition since 2013 and arrived seeking five more Olympic titles to equal Larisa Latynina’s career record
