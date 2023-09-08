“Time is of the essence. If there is an emergency, boats and walking is not a solution for elderly people,” said vice-chairman of Southern District Council Paul Zimmerman.

Residents on Friday said some villagers with boats were offering taxi services to hospitals and supermarkets for HK$100, while others were planning a one-hour hike through the mountains on Saturday to get supplies.

Thousands of residents living in Shek O Village have been cut off from the rest of Hong Kong as two landslides triggered by a 16-hour raging rainstorm have caused significant damage to the only road leading into the area, sparking concern among community leaders that locals may be left without access for a month.

Rain began lashing Hong Kong on Thursday evening in a sudden burst of extreme weather, triggering a black rainstorm signal that stayed in force from 11.05pm on Thursday to 3.40pm on Friday.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, 158.1mm (6.2 inches) of rain fell from 11pm until midnight, the most in an hour since records began in 1884.

As of Friday evening, there were 39 reported landslides throughout the city.

Two landslides have occurred on Shek O Road, the only road that leads into and out of Shek O Village, which is home to about 2,500 residents.

Zimmerman estimated that if emergency repairs were carried out, they could take about a month until the road was fully operational.

“It’s therefore critical to open the road early with an emergency bridge.

Shek O Road was blocked by a landslide. Photo: Facebook

“The mountain path to Chai Wan is suitable for the fit and healthy only,” he said.

The elected council member added that the roads into and around Shek O and Big Wave Bay were badly damaged because their drainage systems had limited capacity to deal with intense rain.

Zimmerman added that the situation was exacerbated because of poor clean-up following Super Typhoon Saola last week.

“Significant damage was caused by the unusual amount of rubbish, leaves and branches left over from the typhoon – exactly one week earlier – blocking the drains throughout the city,” he said.

The Post has reached out to authorities for comment.

Ben Lau, 55, is the owner and manager of Ben’s Back Beach Bar in Shek O. He said residents had lost internet connection at around 12pm, which had yet to be restored.

“My bar is the only place with Wi-fi, so we are busy tonight,” the long-time Shek O resident said.

Landslides triggered by the rainstorm have caused significant damage to the road leading into Shek O Village. Photo: Leslie Ng

Dozens of residents also went to the seashore in an attempt to pick up Wi-fi signals from Tsang Kwan O.

Lau said that a community group called Shek O Residents Association had been in contact with the local government to arrange emergency boat rides in case of emergencies.

The Post has reached out to the association for comment.

Lau said his bar and restaurant was only one of four establishments selling food in the village.

“There’s also a small convenience store, which sells basics like milk and dried noodles,” he said.

Another Shek O resident, a 50-year-old teacher who only gave his first name, Bob, said there was a film crew in the village on Thursday night when the rainstorm hit.

“They had to stop filming and sleep in their trucks when the rain hit,” he said.

Bob said that the film crew had stopped at a local cafe for breakfast before becoming one of the first groups to leave the village by boat.