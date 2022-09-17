A director of the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Forecast Division holds a press conference on Typhoon Nanmadol in Tokyo on September 17. There are risks of unprecedented storms, high waves, storm surges, and record rainfall. Photo: JIJI Press/AFP
Japan braces for ‘very dangerous’ Typhoon Nanmadol, urges evacuation in Kagoshima city
- Japan’s weather agency classified the typhoon as a “violent” storm with wind speeds of up to 270km/h
- The storm is expected to near or make landfall on Sunday in Kyushu’s southern Kagoshima Prefecture, move north Monday towards Japan’s main island
