A director of the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Forecast Division holds a press conference on Typhoon Nanmadol in Tokyo on September 17. There are risks of unprecedented storms, high waves, storm surges, and record rainfall. Photo: JIJI Press/AFP
Japan braces for ‘very dangerous’ Typhoon Nanmadol, urges evacuation in Kagoshima city

  • Japan’s weather agency classified the typhoon as a “violent” storm with wind speeds of up to 270km/h
  • The storm is expected to near or make landfall on Sunday in Kyushu’s southern Kagoshima Prefecture, move north Monday towards Japan’s main island

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:57pm, 17 Sep, 2022

