Charoongwit Poomma, secretary general of the election commission. Photo: AP
Politics

Thailand election: Confusion over party-list seat allocation sparks controversy

  • Thailand is waiting for the election commission to unveil the allocation of party-list seats after its March 24 election
  • Concerns are rising over the use of a new formula to determine how many seats contesting parties can obtain
Topic |   Thai elections
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 9:00am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:25am, 12 Apr, 2019

Thailand’s Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit thanking people for their support from the top of a vehicle in Bangkok on April 3, 2019. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Thailand’s Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit fears military trial over sedition

  • Supporters chanted ‘Keep fighting, Thanathorn’ outside the police station in Bangkok where he answered accusations of sedition and assisting criminals
Topic |   Asia elections
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:07pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:29pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Thailand's Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit thanking people for their support from the top of a vehicle in Bangkok on April 3, 2019. Photo: AP
