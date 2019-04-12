Charoongwit Poomma, secretary general of the election commission. Photo: AP
Thailand election: Confusion over party-list seat allocation sparks controversy
- Thailand is waiting for the election commission to unveil the allocation of party-list seats after its March 24 election
- Concerns are rising over the use of a new formula to determine how many seats contesting parties can obtain
Thailand’s Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit thanking people for their support from the top of a vehicle in Bangkok on April 3, 2019. Photo: AP
Thailand’s Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit fears military trial over sedition
- Supporters chanted ‘Keep fighting, Thanathorn’ outside the police station in Bangkok where he answered accusations of sedition and assisting criminals
