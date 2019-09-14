Channels

Experts cite extreme pressures to succeed as one of the reasons for a high prevalence of suicide among Korean-Americans. Photo illustration: Huy Truong
This Week in Asia

How a deadly US epidemic is fuelled by Korean mental health taboo

  • Ethnic Koreans in the US are taking their own lives at disproportionately high levels
  • Despite moving, Korean immigrants still have to deal with a cultural stigma about mental health treatment and face extreme pressure to succeed
Topic |   South Korea
Yeji Jesse Lee

Yeji Jesse Lee  

Updated: 4:02am, 14 Sep, 2019

K-pop star Jonghyun of Shinee committed suicide in 2017. Performers and fans talked about mental health issues at the KCON K-pop convention in the US.
Entertainment

Pain, suicide, abuse and stalking: K-pop stars and fans talk about their mental health problems

  • Korean music stars are trained, and live, in a controlled world of rehearsals, face pressure to diet or have surgery, and fear for their reputations
  • Stars and fans shared experiences at the KCON K-pop convention in Los Angeles, amid the meet and greets and K-pop dance workshops
Topic |   Music
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:22am, 21 Aug, 2019

K-pop star Jonghyun of Shinee committed suicide in 2017. Performers and fans talked about mental health issues at the KCON K-pop convention in the US.
