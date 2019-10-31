Jho Low during an interview at his office in Central, Hong Kong, in March 2015. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang
Fugitive Malaysian tycoon Jho Low nears US$1 billion settlement with US over 1MDB scandal, reports say
- Deal would be biggest recovery of funds under US government’s Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative and resolve more than dozen forfeiture lawsuits
- Settlement will not include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and will not be tied to criminal action against Low
Protesters in Kuala Lumpur hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AP
1MDB scandal: Jho Low sells luxury lingerie firm’s office space in London amid US legal fight
- The office, bought for 42 million pounds (US$54 million) in 2014, is to be sold as part of forfeiture lawsuits brought by federal prosecutors in the US
- Low is the alleged ringleader of a multibillion-dollar theft from 1MDB, created in 2009 as a Malaysian government-owned development company
