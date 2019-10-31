Channels

Jho Low during an interview at his office in Central, Hong Kong, in March 2015. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang
This Week in Asia

Fugitive Malaysian tycoon Jho Low nears US$1 billion settlement with US over 1MDB scandal, reports say

  • Deal would be biggest recovery of funds under US government’s Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative and resolve more than dozen forfeiture lawsuits
  • Settlement will not include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and will not be tied to criminal action against Low
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 3:31am, 31 Oct, 2019

Jho Low during an interview at his office in Central, Hong Kong, in March 2015. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang
Protesters in Kuala Lumpur hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Jho Low sells luxury lingerie firm’s office space in London amid US legal fight

  • The office, bought for 42 million pounds (US$54 million) in 2014, is to be sold as part of forfeiture lawsuits brought by federal prosecutors in the US
  • Low is the alleged ringleader of a multibillion-dollar theft from 1MDB, created in 2009 as a Malaysian government-owned development company
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:37pm, 24 Oct, 2019

Protesters in Kuala Lumpur hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AP
