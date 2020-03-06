A cybersecurity start-up has uncovered a series of data breaches involving credit card details issued by top banks in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. Photo: Handout
Singapore, Malaysia credit card details dumped online in massive data breach
- Technisanct, an India-based cybersecurity start-up, said the cards were issued by top banks in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand
- It has notified the Computer Emergency Response Team in each country
