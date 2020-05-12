Indonesian crew members on board the Chinese fishing vessel Long Xing 629. They said they were hit and verbally abused and were forced to drink salty, distilled seawater while the Chinese crew were given bottled water. Photo: Handout
Indonesian fishermen who died on Chinese boats faced abuse, 21-hour days, interviews reveal
- Four Indonesian fishermen died while working for Chinese company Dalian Ocean Fishing, in a case that has sparked a police probe and a joint investigation between Jakarta and Beijing
- Crew members told lawyers and they were given meagre meals and drank salty distilled seawater during their 13-month trip
