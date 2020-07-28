Pritam Singh led the Workers’ Party to the highest number of seats won by an opposition party for five decades. Photo: The Workers’ Party/Facebook
Singapore’s Leader of the Opposition has new resources. Will they help with alternative policies?
- The Workers’ Party chief receives staffing allowances and a bump in salary for the position, and will be privy to confidential government briefings
- While analysts say the new role signals a maturing of the island nation’s politics, they also flag its funding limitations and the need for full access to data
Topic | Singapore
Pritam Singh led the Workers’ Party to the highest number of seats won by an opposition party for five decades. Photo: The Workers’ Party/Facebook