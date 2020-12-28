Passers-by and a statue sport face masks in a Seoul park. Photo: AP Passers-by and a statue sport face masks in a Seoul park. Photo: AP
Passers-by and a statue sport face masks in a Seoul park. Photo: AP

Year in Review 2020

This Week in Asia

China-Australia tensions, Lee Kuan Yew’s warning, a Japanese sex pest: Asia’s most popular stories in 2020

  • The top-read story this year was an in-depth look into how South Korea managed to contain its earliest Covid-19 outbreak without hard lockdowns
  • A celebrity stalker in Japan, racism against Asian-Australians, and the India-China border row also grabbed readers’ interest

Topic |   Year in Review 2020
Francine Chen

Updated: 12:30pm, 28 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Passers-by and a statue sport face masks in a Seoul park. Photo: AP Passers-by and a statue sport face masks in a Seoul park. Photo: AP
Passers-by and a statue sport face masks in a Seoul park. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE