Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong

Cancer-stricken Filipino domestic worker gets key legal backing from Hong Kong’s equality watchdog

  • Baby Jane Allas, who lost her job after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, will have her discrimination case heard in District Court
  • The Equal Opportunities Commission said it was supporting Allas in her case ‘to remind employers that disability discrimination in the workplace is unlawful’

Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 8:00am, 17 Jan, 2021

