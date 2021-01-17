Baby Jane Allas, a domestic worker from the Philippines, Photo: AFP
Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Cancer-stricken Filipino domestic worker gets key legal backing from Hong Kong’s equality watchdog
- Baby Jane Allas, who lost her job after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, will have her discrimination case heard in District Court
- The Equal Opportunities Commission said it was supporting Allas in her case ‘to remind employers that disability discrimination in the workplace is unlawful’
