Rodelia Pedro Villar’s first webinar at the end of this month will focus on mental health. Photo: Rowegie Arquisola Rodelia Pedro Villar’s first webinar at the end of this month will focus on mental health. Photo: Rowegie Arquisola
Rodelia Pedro Villar’s first webinar at the end of this month will focus on mental health. Photo: Rowegie Arquisola
This Week in Asia

Coronavirus: Filipino domestic worker in Hong Kong offers webinar booster for fellow migrants

  • Rodelia Pedro Villar’s Facebook webinar campaign is intended to help her fellow migrants in Hong Kong who face added challenges amid Covid-19
  • The sessions will cover issues including mental health, labour rights and financial literacy

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 10:30am, 14 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rodelia Pedro Villar’s first webinar at the end of this month will focus on mental health. Photo: Rowegie Arquisola Rodelia Pedro Villar’s first webinar at the end of this month will focus on mental health. Photo: Rowegie Arquisola
Rodelia Pedro Villar’s first webinar at the end of this month will focus on mental health. Photo: Rowegie Arquisola
READ FULL ARTICLE