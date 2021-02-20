Shaheen, whose husband died about eight years ago, has struggled to support her two children. Photo: Handout Shaheen, whose husband died about eight years ago, has struggled to support her two children. Photo: Handout
Shaheen, whose husband died about eight years ago, has struggled to support her two children. Photo: Handout
Low-income ethnic minority families in Hong Kong’s Tung Chung given food, relief amid pandemic

  • More than 100 low-income families in Tung Chung have been helped by a partnership of organisations including the Swire Trust and Zubin Foundation
  • Shaheen, a single mum, is among dozens of women struggling to make ends meet, as calls for support increase amid the ongoing public health crisis

Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 10:00am, 20 Feb, 2021

