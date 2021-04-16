Members of a police bomb squad inspect the wreckage of a motorbike used to carry out a suicide bomb attack in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: AP Members of a police bomb squad inspect the wreckage of a motorbike used to carry out a suicide bomb attack in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Why are Indonesian women being targeted for recruitment by Isis-linked extremist groups?

  • Two terror attacks this month have shone a spotlight on the rise of female militants in Indonesia, with some being radicalised online
  • Experts say JAD and the al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiah (JI) target migrant workers and housewives, with women ‘less scrutinised’ as deemed ‘less of a threat’

Amy Chew
Amy Chew in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 9:09am, 16 Apr, 2021

