Members of a police bomb squad inspect the wreckage of a motorbike used to carry out a suicide bomb attack in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Why are Indonesian women being targeted for recruitment by Isis-linked extremist groups?
- Two terror attacks this month have shone a spotlight on the rise of female militants in Indonesia, with some being radicalised online
- Experts say JAD and the al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiah (JI) target migrant workers and housewives, with women ‘less scrutinised’ as deemed ‘less of a threat’
