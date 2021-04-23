Officers cheer at the headquarters of the elite police Mobile Brigade in Depok, after the prison rioters surrendered on May 10, 2018. Photo: AP
Indonesia sentences six terrorists to death for 2018 prison riot
- Five police officers were tortured and killed and one inmate shot dead during the unrest at the detention centre run by the police Mobile Brigade in Depok
- Sentencing could trigger revenge attacks from Islamic State sympathisers, experts warn
Topic | Terrorism
Officers cheer at the headquarters of the elite police Mobile Brigade in Depok, after the prison rioters surrendered on May 10, 2018. Photo: AP