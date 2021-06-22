A newly inoculated man exits a bus used as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination center to encourage people to get vaccinated in Taguig, Philippines on Saturday. Philippine authorities have fully vaccinated 2.1 million people, making slow progress towards the target to immunise up to 70 million people this year in a country of 110 million. Photo: AP
Philippines’ Duterte threatens to jail those who refuse the coronavirus vaccine
- Duterte’s remarks contradict those of his health officials, who have said the Covid-19 vaccine was encouraged but voluntary
- The Philippines is battling one of Asia’s worst outbreaks, with more than 1.3 million cases and more than 23,000 deaths
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
