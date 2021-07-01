Japanese woman Chisako Kakehi, who has been dubbed Japan’s ‘Black Widow’ for poisoning her husband and lovers with cyanide. Photo: AFP
‘Black Widow’ case shows Japan’s support for death penalty is alive and kicking
- Chisako Kakehi, who killed at least two lovers and a husband with cyanide to get their money, has lost an appeal against her death sentence – and that seems to suit most of Japan’s social media users just fine
- Despite criticism from rights groups and foreign governments, polls suggest 80 per cent of Japanese support capital punishment
Topic | Japan
Japanese woman Chisako Kakehi, who has been dubbed Japan’s ‘Black Widow’ for poisoning her husband and lovers with cyanide. Photo: AFP