The US has imposed sanctions on Myanmar officials and their family members for their role in the crackdown earlier this year on protests against against the military coup in Yangon. Photo: AFP
US imposes sanctions on 22 Myanmar officials, family members over crackdown on democracy protests
- The sanctions freeze any assets they or any companies they own may have in US jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them
- The action was accompanied by the removal of sanctions on three Iranian industrial executives penalised for supporting Iran’s missile programme
Topic | Myanmar
