Pakistani rescuers inspect the scene of a blast on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu dam in Kohistan, Pakistan. Photo: EPA Pakistani rescuers inspect the scene of a blast on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu dam in Kohistan, Pakistan. Photo: EPA
Pakistani rescuers inspect the scene of a blast on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu dam in Kohistan, Pakistan. Photo: EPA
Pakistan
This Week in Asia

Explainer |
Pakistan bus blast: why is anti-China terrorism suspected, who is behind it and what do they want?

  • China’s closeness to Pakistan make its projects a target for Baloch separatists, while its treatment of Uygurs has angered Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)
  • Baloch militants have already attacked a Chinese consulate, and the US’ exit from Afghanistan leaves China as the new ‘big villain’ in the TTP’s eyes

Topic |   Pakistan
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 12:13am, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistani rescuers inspect the scene of a blast on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu dam in Kohistan, Pakistan. Photo: EPA Pakistani rescuers inspect the scene of a blast on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu dam in Kohistan, Pakistan. Photo: EPA
Pakistani rescuers inspect the scene of a blast on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu dam in Kohistan, Pakistan. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE