A US Chinook helicopter flies over the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, amid the Taliban advance. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
Afghanistan conflict: I watched Kabul fall to the Taliban

  • The Taliban’s lightning advance on Kabul caught not only the US off guard, but ordinary Afghans too
  • Sonia Sarkar was on the ground as the mood went from normal to frantic in a matter of days. On Thursday, she attended a wedding where unveiled girls danced to Bollywood hits; now some women are in hiding, fearing ‘life is over’

Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 4:53pm, 16 Aug, 2021

