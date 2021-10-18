Kei Komuro, fiancé of Japan's Princess Mako, leaves his family home on October 18 to meet her parents. The couple will marry on October 26. Photo: Kyodo
From fairy tale to ponytail, controversy over Japan’s royal wedding continues
- Princess and her ‘commoner’ fiancé meet again in person after three years apart, days before their marriage
- Many Japanese are still uneasy over the relationship, with some calling it ‘cursed’ and protesting on the streets
Topic | Japan
