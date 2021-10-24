A woman holds a placard in a 2018 protest urging Hong Kong’s Immigration Department to review its accommodation and visa polices for foreign domestic helpers. There are around 370,000 such workers in the city. Photo: AFP A woman holds a placard in a 2018 protest urging Hong Kong’s Immigration Department to review its accommodation and visa polices for foreign domestic helpers. There are around 370,000 such workers in the city. Photo: AFP
Can Hongkongers learn how to end migrant domestic worker exploitation on new game-like website?

  • Immersive experience by International Labour Organization aims to raise awareness among employers about illegal and unethical hiring practices
  • ‘Hiring Challenge’ creators in the city say local bosses and those overseas can all be agents for positive change

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 8:30am, 24 Oct, 2021

