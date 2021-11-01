Workers‘ Party MP Raeesah Khan, 27, admitted on Monday to lying to Singapore’s parliament earlier this year about details of a rape case that she had said was mishandled by police. She also told lawmakers she was herself sexually assaulted at the age of 18. Photo: YouTube
Singapore opposition politician Raeesah Khan admits lying to parliament when taking police to task over rape investigation
- Raeesah Khan tearfully apologises for her August comments, saying in reality she did not accompany victim to report crime three years ago
- Lawmaker, 27, says she herself was sexually assaulted as an 18-year-old overseas and ‘did not have my own courage’ to report it
Topic | Singapore election 2020
Workers‘ Party MP Raeesah Khan, 27, admitted on Monday to lying to Singapore’s parliament earlier this year about details of a rape case that she had said was mishandled by police. She also told lawmakers she was herself sexually assaulted at the age of 18. Photo: YouTube