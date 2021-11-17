Non-binary virtual influencer Bangkok Naughty Boo at a design studio in Bangkok in October 2021. A global phenomenon of fictional characters is blurring the lines between virtual and reality with several made in Thailand promising to stay forever young and on-trend. Photo: AFP
Bangkok Naughty Boo 'forever young and scandal free': Asia's virtual influencers offer glimpse of metaverse
- Non-binary, non-human, with dreams of being a pop star, they and others expected to yield increasing power as interest grows in online world
- Analysts say virtual industry booming worldwide with Asia expected to be a rapid growth area ‘of the new normal’ in next few years
Topic | Technology
Non-binary virtual influencer Bangkok Naughty Boo at a design studio in Bangkok in October 2021. A global phenomenon of fictional characters is blurring the lines between virtual and reality with several made in Thailand promising to stay forever young and on-trend. Photo: AFP