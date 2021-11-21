A foreigner is swarmed by school children at Indonesia’s Borobudur temple. Photo: Resty Woro Yuniar
A foreigner is swarmed by school children at Indonesia’s Borobudur temple. Photo: Resty Woro Yuniar
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  People

‘They’re just like us’: Indonesia’s white-skin obsession in the spotlight as Jokowi calls for end to ‘inlander mentality’

  • More than three centuries of Dutch colonisation has left Indonesians with an internalised attitude of ethnic inferiority and low self-esteem, President Joko Widodo said recently
  • Other former colonies in Asia share the same inferiority complex, according to observers – but there is way to cast off the postcolonial mental shackles

Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 12:25pm, 21 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A foreigner is swarmed by school children at Indonesia’s Borobudur temple. Photo: Resty Woro Yuniar
A foreigner is swarmed by school children at Indonesia’s Borobudur temple. Photo: Resty Woro Yuniar
READ FULL ARTICLE