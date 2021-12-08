Members of the Taliban stand guard at the scene of an operation against Isis-K in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in November 2021.The Taliban have been pursuing a nationwide clearance operation against Isis-K for weeks, killing or arresting fighters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Isis-K escalates terror attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan in show of resistance against Taliban

  • Regional chapter of Islamic State becoming stronger; ‘may try to capture territory from Taliban if its numbers keep growing’, says analyst
  • But experts also say Isis-K unlikely to directly threaten China although it could target Chinese assets in Pakistan to fuel tension between the allies

Tom Hussain
Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Dec, 2021

