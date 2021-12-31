Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, Miss Universe Thailand 2021, won hearts her #realsizebeauty message. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand / Facebook
Bali’s entitled tourists, a Thai model who broke beauty standards and a Malaysian fugitive on the run: Asia’s most popular stories in 2021
- Bali residents revealed their true feelings about ‘entitled’ foreign tourists after an American ‘digital nomad’ was deported
- A Singapore supermarket tycoon’s success tale, Duterte’s attempt to ‘milk’ the US, and an Indonesian plane crash also made it to the list
Topic | Year in Review
