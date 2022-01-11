Hindu brides gather as they wait to participate in a mass marriage ceremony in India’s Gujarat state in December. Photo: AFP
Hindu brides gather as they wait to participate in a mass marriage ceremony in India’s Gujarat state in December. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia

India: Parents race to marry off teenage daughters as government urges raising marriage age for women from 18 to 21

  • Nation sees increase in rushed nuptials as parliament committee debates the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021
  • Critics say gender equality and reduction in number of child marriages would be better served by improved education, not ‘coercive law’

Topic |   India
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 8:29pm, 11 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hindu brides gather as they wait to participate in a mass marriage ceremony in India’s Gujarat state in December. Photo: AFP
Hindu brides gather as they wait to participate in a mass marriage ceremony in India’s Gujarat state in December. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE