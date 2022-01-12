Fery, 60, on another busy day in Indonesia’s Medan cooking a variety of dishes including soto ayam soup. Photo: Aisyah Llewellyn
‘Souperb’! Asia’s soups no flash in the pan as 6 make world’s best 20 list

  • Indonesia’s soto ayam, Vietnam’s beef pho, Myanmar’s mohinga and Japan’s tonkotsu ramen among CNN Travel’s favourite soups
  • Fery, 60, has been making soto ayam in the Indonesian city of Medan for 20 years, slurping presidents among his customers

Aisyah Llewellyn
Aisyah Llewellyn

Updated: 6:56pm, 12 Jan, 2022

