Fery, 60, on another busy day in Indonesia’s Medan cooking a variety of dishes including soto ayam soup. Photo: Aisyah Llewellyn
‘Souperb’! Asia’s soups no flash in the pan as 6 make world’s best 20 list
- Indonesia’s soto ayam, Vietnam’s beef pho, Myanmar’s mohinga and Japan’s tonkotsu ramen among CNN Travel’s favourite soups
- Fery, 60, has been making soto ayam in the Indonesian city of Medan for 20 years, slurping presidents among his customers
Topic | Indonesia
