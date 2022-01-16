Salil Tripathi (L) and his wife Sucheta (R). Photo: family handout
India: Salil Tripathi’s hardworking life was typical of millions determined to leave poverty behind; his tragic death has touched the nation

  • The 36-year-old, who always worked hard for his family and managed to leave poverty behind, was killed by a car driven by a drunk policeman
  • Affected by the pandemic, Tripathi had lost his restaurant manager job and his place in the middle class to deliver food for Zomato

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 1:24pm, 16 Jan, 2022

