Salil Tripathi (L) and his wife Sucheta (R). Photo: family handout
India: Salil Tripathi’s hardworking life was typical of millions determined to leave poverty behind; his tragic death has touched the nation
- The 36-year-old, who always worked hard for his family and managed to leave poverty behind, was killed by a car driven by a drunk policeman
- Affected by the pandemic, Tripathi had lost his restaurant manager job and his place in the middle class to deliver food for Zomato
Topic | India
