Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (L) and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss prior to Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) talks in Sydney last week. Former Australian PM Paul Keating has called some of Truss’ remarks about China “demented”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Russia remark by Britain’s Liz Truss ‘nothing short of demented’ says Australia’s ex-PM Paul Keating
- The British foreign secretary told The Sydney Morning Herald Beijing may use a Russian invasion of Ukraine as chance to launch its own aggression
- Keating, who has pushed for more engagement with China, said Britain ‘does not add up to a row of beans’ in regards to East Asia
Topic | Australia
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (L) and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss prior to Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) talks in Sydney last week. Former Australian PM Paul Keating has called some of Truss’ remarks about China “demented”. Photo: EPA-EFE