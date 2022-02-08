Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks on Sunday at the inauguration of a China-funded stretch of road. Photo: XInhua
Cambodia’s Hun Sen sorry for mix-up over release of jailed Australian academic Sean Turnell
- Sean Turnell was arrested in Myanmar in February last year following the military coup, and is charged with breaching the Officials Secrets Act
- Hun Sen said on Sunday that the former adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi had been released at his request, but later acknowledged his error
Topic | Myanmar
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks on Sunday at the inauguration of a China-funded stretch of road. Photo: XInhua