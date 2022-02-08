Sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai displays a bluefin tuna that fetched around US$1.8 million in Tokyo in 2020. Japan’s edible exports have been soaring to new heights. Photo: AFP
Mainland China was top importer of Japanese food in 2021, surpassing Hong Kong and the US, with sake, scallops and whisky in demand
- Growing Chinese appetites for its goods helped Japan boost its annual food exports by over 25 per cent, hitting its target of 1 trillion yen for 2021
- Hong Kong bought more pearls, but fewer sea cucumbers due to a decline in demand from restaurants
