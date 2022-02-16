Indonesian teacher Herry Wirawan is escorted to his trial at a court in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Indonesian paedophile Herry Wirawan’s life term, rather than castration, a ‘warning’ to predators
- An Islamic studies teacher who impregnated eight of the 13 children he raped is to receive a punishment usually reserved for terrorists and serial killers
- While prosecutors had pushed for castration and death, experts say the term will act as a deterrent and is appropriate in a case that highlighted systemic failure
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Indonesian teacher Herry Wirawan is escorted to his trial at a court in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. Photo: AFP