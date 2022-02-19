A medical worker in protective gear directs a man after taking a nasal swab at a Covid-19 testing centre in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South Korea tops 100,000 cases again; Malaysian study finds ivermectin ineffective for Covid-19 treatment

  • Omicron surge continues in South Korea as country’s infection total tops 100,000 cases for second straight day
  • Meanwhile, Malaysian researchers have found that anti-parasite drug ivermectin does not prevent patients with Covid-19 from becoming severely ill

Agencies

Updated: 3:54pm, 19 Feb, 2022

