Travellers arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in November 2021. Malaysia will reopen its borders to international travel April 1. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Malaysia to open borders April 1, New Zealand changes tactics after logging nearly 24,000 cases
- The Southeast Asian country will also transition to the endemic phase of Covid-19 starting next month
- Meanwhile, after logging a record nearly 24,000 infections New Zealand is coming to terms the virus would remain in the country permanently
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
