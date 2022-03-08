Travellers arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in November 2021. Malaysia will reopen its borders to international travel April 1. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Malaysia to open borders April 1, New Zealand changes tactics after logging nearly 24,000 cases

  • The Southeast Asian country will also transition to the endemic phase of Covid-19 starting next month
  • Meanwhile, after logging a record nearly 24,000 infections New Zealand is coming to terms the virus would remain in the country permanently

Updated: 7:18pm, 8 Mar, 2022

