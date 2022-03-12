A participant of Pink Dot, an annual Singapore event organised in support of the LGBT community. File photo: Reuters
Singapore upholds anti-gay law, but activists hopeful after minister’s speech

  • Court of Appeal declines to overturn Section 377A of Penal Code; says it’s not enforced so no need to address the colonial-era legislation
  • Still, activists encouraged by influential minister’s remarks acknowledging discrimination faced by LGBTQI+ community and shifting social attitudes

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Mar, 2022

