A staff member of Tokyo Electric Power Company measures radiation levels around the storage tanks of radiation-contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Photo: AFP/Pool
A staff member of Tokyo Electric Power Company measures radiation levels around the storage tanks of radiation-contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Photo: AFP/Pool
Japan
This Week in Asia

Japan confronts nuclear plant security after Russia’s Ukraine assault, while debate on restarting reactors after Fukushima gains ground

  • Specialist units likely to come from Japan’s elite riot squad and could cooperate with local police and private security guards employed by the plants
  • Consideration to protect power stations, comes as Japan contemplates reactivating nuclear plants to ease its reliance on imported energy

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:00pm, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A staff member of Tokyo Electric Power Company measures radiation levels around the storage tanks of radiation-contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Photo: AFP/Pool
A staff member of Tokyo Electric Power Company measures radiation levels around the storage tanks of radiation-contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Photo: AFP/Pool
READ FULL ARTICLE