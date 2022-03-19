Two residents have died in the past week after queuing for cooking oil at local shops in Indonesia. Photo: Aisyah Llewellyn
Two residents have died in the past week after queuing for cooking oil at local shops in Indonesia. Photo: Aisyah Llewellyn
In Indonesia, the simple act of buying cooking oil has turned deadly

  • Two Indonesians died in the past week while queuing to buy cooking oil, as stocks run low in part due to Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine
  • To tackle the shortage Indonesia is requiring exporters set aside 30 per cent of palm oil products for domestic use, up from the previous 20 per cent

Aisyah LlewellynAbdallah Naem
Aisyah Llewellyn and Abdallah Naem

Updated: 11:33am, 19 Mar, 2022

