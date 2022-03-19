Two residents have died in the past week after queuing for cooking oil at local shops in Indonesia. Photo: Aisyah Llewellyn
In Indonesia, the simple act of buying cooking oil has turned deadly
- Two Indonesians died in the past week while queuing to buy cooking oil, as stocks run low in part due to Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine
- To tackle the shortage Indonesia is requiring exporters set aside 30 per cent of palm oil products for domestic use, up from the previous 20 per cent
Topic | Ukraine
