Ukrainians living in Malaysia hold a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: How the battle on Malaysia’s social media has become a propaganda tool for Russia and Ukraine

  • While Ukraine has the lion’s share of international attention, Malaysian observers say local opinion is being shaped by a deluge of pro-Moscow messaging
  • A key reason for the relative success of Russian propaganda in Malaysia is anti-West sentiment in the Muslim-majority country, shaped by Western Islamophobia

Hadi Azmi
Updated: 4:34pm, 19 Mar, 2022

