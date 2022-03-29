A beach in the Philippines. The nation has been working with Indonesia and Malaysia for five years, running joint anti-piracy patrols in their waters. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines praise ‘zero kidnapping’ anti-piracy naval patrols
- No kidnappings for ransom last year in once-notorious seas, seen as proof of 2017’s Trilateral Cooperation Agreement’s success
- While reduction in attacks is laudable, expert says lack of single command centre and ‘army methods’ to deter maritime threats were a concern
