The ‘MySejahtera’ Covid tracking app was at the centre of a controversy in Malaysia as the country allows quarantine-free travel to all vaccinated travellers Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia’s travel reopening cheer tainted by controversy over Covid-19 contact-tracing app
- Critics say controversy surrounding MySejahtera app, Malaysia’s answer to LeaveHomeSafe, symbolises country’s poor government accountability the last two years
- Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin insisted there is nothing untoward in the entire saga and citizens personal data is secure
Topic | Malaysia
The ‘MySejahtera’ Covid tracking app was at the centre of a controversy in Malaysia as the country allows quarantine-free travel to all vaccinated travellers Photo: Shutterstock