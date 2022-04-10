Dr Wong Lin Ho (L) and Professor Wong Pang Ong treat a patient with traditional Chinese medicine in Singapore clinic Ong Fujian Chinese Physician Hall. Photo: Facebook
Singapore’s traditional Chinese medicine clinics see rise in patients with serious pandemic side effects

  • Unlike Hong Kong, Singapore does not use TCM to treat Covid-19. But people are nevertheless seeking out practitioners to help manage their well-being
  • Issues include domestic abuse, anxiety, posture problems and even erectile dysfunction, which one practitioner attributes to more sex – and cycling

Valerie Ang and Codi Loh

Updated: 8:00am, 10 Apr, 2022

