Singapore’s new PM-in-waiting: what you need to know about Lawrence Wong

  • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s successor grew up in a public housing flat and went to non-elite schools before entering the big leagues of the bureaucracy
  • Wong has dealt with many Chinese counterparts and is likely to continue past Singapore prime ministers’ practice of visiting Beijing annually when he takes over

Dewey Sim in Singaporeand Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:42pm, 15 Apr, 2022

Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s Finance Minister and PM-in-waiting. Photo: Bloomberg
